18 Feb 2022

Anam Cara will hold a bereavement support meeting near Thurles

Date for your diary: Monday, February 21 in The Horse and Jockey Hotel at 7.15pm

Anam Cara - supporting parents after bereavement

18 Feb 2022 4:45 PM

As restrictions are lifted and the country continues to open up, bereavement support organisation, Anam Cara, continue to offer their support services online, as well as face-to-face meetings.

When restrictions were introduced in March 2020, Anam Cara took the decision to reconfigure their support groups and deliver their services online. This gave bereaved parents a space to talk, listen and engage with their peers. These meetings continued throughout the pandemic and Anam Cara is delighted to offer these online meetings moving forward.


However,​ with many restrictions lifted, their face-to-face meetings have returned and will also run monthly. The national organisation will hold their meeting in Tipperary on the 21st February and would like to extend a warm welcome to any bereaved parent in the area.


On Monday February 21, Anam Cara will hold their meeting in The Horse and Jockey Hotel, Thurles at 7.15pm. They welcome any bereaved parent, regardless of the age of the child or circumstances of death to the meeting, free of charge.


Registration is not required to attend the meeting on Monday 21st February, just arrive. Anam Cara would welcome any bereaved parent in the Tipperary area and surrounds to attend.
For further information on the event, Anam Cara can be contacted on 01 4045378 or by email info@anamcara.ie

