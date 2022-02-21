Revealed: Planning REFUSED for pay-to-use portable waste compactor in Tipperary

File photo
Planning has been refused for a pay-to-use portable waste compactor in Tipperary.
Bigbin Waste Tech Ltd made the application for Silver Stream Filling Station, Limerick Road, Tipperary.
The development would have consisted of the placement of a pay-to-use portable waste compactor for the acceptance of residual and food waste and a pay-to-use portable compactor for mixed dry recyclables.
This activity requires the developers to possess a waste collection permit-certificate of registration.
However, the local authority refused the application.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.