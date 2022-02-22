The 'great women' of Tipperary and beyond to celebrate International Women's Day

Vintage Afternoon Tea Party in Cahir House Hotel, on Sunday March 6 at 2pm.
VINTAGE AFTERNOON TEA
It is with the greatest joy, the Daughters of Dún Iascaigh, cordially invites the great women of Cahir and beyond, to celebrate International Women’s Day 2022 with them, at a very special charity Vintage Afternoon Tea Party in Cahir House Hotel, on Sunday March 6 at 2pm.
This event offers us a long-awaited opportunity to meet with old friends, colleagues and relatives whilst giving much needed support to the services of Cuan Saor Women’s Refuge and Tipperary Rape Crisis Service, who support women within our communities who experience domestic and gender-based violence.
