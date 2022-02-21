Back on the road - a Tipperary Vintage Club is motoring once again

NEW INN VINTAGE CLUB
The club is up and running again and looking forward to the support of all members old and new at the AGM on Thursday, March 3 at 8pm in New Inn Community Centre.
All are welcome!
IRELAND WEATHER: Wintry showers and stormy weather in Met Eireann weather forecast for Ireland for the coming week. WX Charts
