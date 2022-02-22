Cashel Chamber of Commerce welcomes Prince Charles visit to Tipperary

Cashel Chamber of Commerce President Martin Lynch believes any future Royal visit to Cashel and County Tipperary would be a hugely welcome development.



Speaking to the Tipperary Star, Mr Lynch said a visit by Prince Charles and his wife Camilla to Cashel is another game changer for Cashel and Tipperary.



“The visit to Cashel will be the second by a British Royal in recent times following Queen Elizabeth II's trip to Cashel in 2011,” said Mr Lynch.



“While an official announcement is yet to be made a visit by the future heir to the British throne is widely anticipated to take place on March 24 and 25.



“Planning is said to be at an advanced stage.

“The proposed visit by the Royals, is expected to include visits to the Rock of Cashel, with Bru Boru, Coolmore, Cahir Castle and Birr Castle also featuring on the couple’s itinerary”.



Continuing, Mr Lynch said, “any visit by the future King of England will provide a huge amount of publicity for the town both nationally and internationally.



“Queen Elizabeth II's provided Cashel with worldwide media cover and I have no doubt that the Cashel and her famed landmark will once again look magnificent for the proposed historic visit.”

Concluding, Mr Lynch says: “with the planned relaunch of the Cashel Palace on March 1, Cashel is heading into 2022 in a position of some strength and optimism.



“Hopefully the Royal visit will give the area another economic and tourism boost and I will continue to work with Fáilte Ireland, Tipperary County Council, and our tourism partners to promote and develop Cashel as an international tourist destination.”

Gardaí and British diplomatic staff have been security making arrangements in recent weeks.

Meanwhile, Cashel Fine Gael County Councillor Declan Burgess said: “I’m delighted to confirm that Prince Charles and Camilla are coming to Cashel and Cahir in March.



“This is great news for tourism for our community. The second visit by the Royal family to Cashel is a significant point.”