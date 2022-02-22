Search

22 Feb 2022

Are you ready? - Outdoor gym equipment coming to Cahir

An application by Tipperary County Council to erect some pieces of outdoor gym equipment in Cahir was successful recently when the Sports Capital Grants were announced.

22 Feb 2022 5:00 PM

An application by Tipperary County Council to erect some pieces of outdoor gym equipment in Cahir was successful recently when the Sports Capital Grants were announced. These pieces are disability and age friendly and a decision has yet to be made on their location.

Cahir has achieved a lot in recent years with lovely new walks being completed and this is another boost to compliment the town’s progress.


There was also great news for Cahir Park Golf Club who received news of a grant of almost €40,000 to enhance their facilities. The golf course has been developing the club over the years and once again this will help expand the lovely club.

