Laurann O'Reilly: Your nutrition guide to optimum hair health...all you need to know!

Many of us dream of having luscious flowing locks or a full head of hair and we can often spend huge amounts of money on hair care such as expensive shampoos, conditioners and treatments.

But did you know that improving the health and quality of our hair often starts from the inside out, coming from the foods we eat and getting the right source of nutrients.

Whilst factors such as age, genetics and hormones and stress also affect hair growth, optimal nutrient intake is key and the condition of your hair and scalp can be a good indication of your general health and wellbeing.

Here nutritionist Laurann O’Reilly and owner of Nutrition By Laurann brings us through her top tips on how to tame your mane and optimise your hair health.

What To Include

Good Quality Protein: Your body turns the proteins you eat into building blocks called amino acids and reuses them to make other proteins, including the collagen and keratin that form the structure of your hair. Sources: Animal based sources include dairy products, meat, fish and poultry. Plant based sources include rice, soy, peas, beans and lentils, nuts and seeds.

Iron: Is essential for carrying oxygen to our cells. It prevents hair loss and keeps your skin healthy and glowing. Sources: Red meat, lentils, green leafy vegetables, leeks, cashews, dried fruits, figs, and berries. It’s also available in supplement form (please only take an iron supplement if you know you have low iron levels)

Vitamin A & Beta Carotene: Important for dry hair as it helps make an oil called sebum which can help to add moisture to hair and hair follicles. Being an antioxidant, it also helps to protect the hair from damage. Sources: Liver, oily fish, eggs, products fortified with Vitamin A, carrots, broccoli, spinach, squash, red and yellow peppers

Vitamin B7 (Biotin): One of the B vitamins, it increases the elasticity and thickness of your hair, making it fuller and more voluminous, whilst also increasing hair health and growth. Deficiencies in biotin can result in hair loss, thinning hair. Sources: Eggs, meat, nuts and liver, brown rice and oats.

Vitamin B3 (Niacin): Another B Vitamin which has the ability to improve the condition of your scalp and hair. Alopecia, a form of hair loss, can often be a symptom of niacin deficiency. Sources: Beef, fish, chicken, turkey, liver, brown rice and avocados

Vitamin C: Vitamin C is required for the absorption of iron. It’s also used to form collagen, a structural fibre that makes up the connective tissue in the body, which hair follicles require for optimal growth. Sources: citrus fruit (such as oranges, lemons and limes), peppers, blueberries, strawberries, blackcurrants, broccoli, brussels sprouts and potatoes

Vitamin D: Several studies have found that Vitamin D may play a role in the hair cycle by stimulating hair follicles as well as affecting and the speed and rate of growth. Sources: 1) Sunlight exposure, 2) Foods: Fish with the bones, and fortified foods such as milk, orange juice, and cereals and 3) Supplementation: The current recommendation is that the entire Irish Adult population should take a supplement of 20-25 ug/day or 800-1000 IU/day, whilst children should take 10ug or 400IU/day.

Vitamin E: Is required to nourish damaged hair and to prevent breakage. It aids the body’s ability to manufacture keratin within hair strands which helps to reduce breakage. Sources: Plant-based oils, almonds, peanuts, seeds (sunflower and pumpkin), leafy green vegetables, asparagus, red pepper, mango and avocado. Supplementing with 400 IU of vitamin E can also be helpful to restore stressed locks.

Calcium: A key component for hair growth and strong, healthy hair. It aids hormone and enzyme secretion as well as assisting iron absorption. Sources: Dairy products (cow, goat, sheep’s milk, cheese and yogurts), fortified plant-based milks (almond, soy, rice), fish with the bones (such as tuna), dark leafy greens, broccoli, chia seeds, fortified cereals.

Selenium: A valuable mineral and natural antioxidant, it protects the hair against damage and toxins. It also plays a key role in regulating thyroid function which can also play a major factor in maintaining healthy hair. Sources: Brazil nuts, tuna, oysters, pork, beef, chicken, tofu, whole wheat pasta, prawns and mushrooms.

Zinc: This mineral helps strengthen your hair follicles, and prevent hair loss, by binding its proteins. It also plays a role in your oil glands functioning properly, which protects your locks from dryness and dandruff. A symptom of zinc deficiency can be hair loss, so taking a zinc supplement may help to improve this. Sources: Meat, eggs, seafood, liver, milk, and wheat.

Copper: Melanin is a natural pigment which determines the colour of your hair. Copper is a mineral involved in the production of melanin and so it can help maintain the natural colour of hair. Sources: Copper is found in a variety of foods including shellfish, almonds, peanuts, wholegrain cereals and dark chocolate.

Omega 3 Fatty Acids: The natural oils in your scalp help to keep you hydrated. Getting enough of these essential fatty acids can help prevent dry scalp and help your hair grow and shine. Sources: Oily fish (Salmon, sardines, mackerel), flaxseed, chia seeds, walnuts and avocados.

MSM: Often referred to as a beauty mineral because it stimulates the production of collagen and keratin aids (a protein in the hair) while doing double-duty to strengthen hair follicles, resulting in a fuller head of hair. Sources: Fresh vegetables, meat, and dairy products

Horsetail Extract: It contains minerals including calcium, iron, manganese, silica and antioxidants. With silica being a core component of our hair. It’s also antimicrobial, antibacterial, and anti-inflammatory helping to strengthen as well as improve the structure and texture of our hair. Sources: Can be found in supplement form in many health stores and pharmacies

Raw Cocoa: A potent antioxidant, it provides protection against the elements and environmental stressors. It also helps to improve blood circulation and the absorption of nutrients, resulting in healthier hair. Sources: Raw cocoa nibs or powder can be purchased most health stores and some supermarkets, I like the Nua Naturals brand.

Burdock Root: Since it acts on the blood and circulatory system, burdock root has a direct effect on the skin, whilst also helping to nourish the scalp and hair follicles. Sources: Available in supplement form from most health stores.

Nettle Leaf: Because of its nourishing, diuretic and anti-inflammatory properties, nettle leaf is a valuable ingredient for our hair. It has been shown to encourage thicker and shinier hair as well as new hair growth. Sources: Try nettle leaf tea or you can also get it in supplement form in most health stores.

Rosemary Essential Oil: Rosemary essential oil has been traditionally used to increase circulation to the scalp. Tip: Add a few drops of rosemary essential oil into your shampoo or add a few drops of rosemary to some coconut oil and regularly massage into your scalp.

Hydration: Proper hydration is crucial for healthy hair. Whilst your hair is mostly made up of protein, it’s also made of water, so plenty of water is needed to maintain hair moisture and to avoid dryness and breakage. Tips: 1) Aim for a minimum of 1.5 – 2 Litres of water per day and your skin will reap the benefits. 2) Naturally hydrating foods include cucumber, tomato, melon, grapefruit, celery and coconut water

What To Avoid

Chemicals/hair dyes: Over-exposure to certain hair products such as bleaching products and certain hair dyes may cause damage to your hair. Tip: Ask your hairdresser what the best options and products are to protect your hair from damage or if there are suitable treatments to suit you.

Reduce The Heat: Persistent heat from hair dryers, straighteners and curlers can damage your hair. Tips: Reduce The Use) Why not leave your hair dry naturally or try reducing the heat setting on your hair dryer as well as avoiding the use of heated styling products such a straighteners or curlers as much as possible and Heat Protection) There are many heat-protective hair products also available, why not ask your hairdresser which one is best for you.

Sugar: Not only can a diet high in sugar increase inflammation in the body but a high sugar intake spikes your blood sugar levels which damages hair follicles and potentially accelerate hair loss. Avoid: Added sugar, sweets, biscuits, fizzy drinks and white carbohydrates.

Processed food: Contains artificial, processed and harmful ingredients that are hard for your body to digest and process as well as providing no nutritional value. The more ingredients listed on the package, the more processed it’s likely to be. Remember what you take in shows on the outside so avoid processed foods to keep your hair glowing and healthy.

Alcohol: Excessive alcohol consumption not only puts pressure on the liver but also leads to dehydration which can cause dry/brittle hair. Try: A little alcohol detox and start experimenting with some alcohol-free alternatives and fruit infused water, your liver and skin will thank you.

Food Intolerance: A common symptom that is often seen with food intolerances can be brittle hair along with other symptoms. A simple blood-based food intolerance test can detect what foods may be causing this and exactly what foods to avoid. Feel free to contact me below for more information on blood-based food intolerance testing.

Laurann O’Reilly is a qualified and experienced nutritionist with a BSc. Degree in Human Nutrition from University of Nottingham and a Master’s in Public Health Nutrition from University College Dublin.