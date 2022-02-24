Search

24 Feb 2022

Water supply problems in Tipperary's largest town brought to Tánaiste's attention

Leo Varadkar gives commitment to raise Clonmel issues with Irish Water

Irish Water

There have been frequent interruptions to the water supply in Clonmel in recent years

Reporter:

Eamonn Wynne

24 Feb 2022 2:00 PM

Email:

ewynne@nationalist.ie

Tánaiste Leo Varadkar has given a commitment to bring the problems with the water supply in Clonmel to the attention of Irish Water.
The Tánaiste made the commitment when he met with Clonmel’s Mayor Michael Murphy, Deputy Mayor John Fitzgerald and Senator Garret Ahearn in Thurles last week.

Mr Varadkar said he was aware of Clonmel’s problems and was frustrated that Irish Water had underspent its budget by €100 million last year.
“I gave him concrete examples that reflected my deep concern as Mayor regarding recent outages in Ballingarrane and the northern part of Clonmel and under-investment in the plants at Glenary and Poulavanogue,” said Cllr Murphy.

Local News

