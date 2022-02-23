Search

23 Feb 2022

PICTURES: Students in rural Tipperary school learn about 'Being Safe Online'

In this week's Nationalist

Tipperary Tipperary Tipperary

The students of Shronell National School proudly display the posters they created for Internet Safety Day

Reporter:

Martin Quinn

23 Feb 2022 11:19 AM

Email:

news@tipperarylive.ie

Internet Safety Day was held in Shronell National School on Tuesday, February 8. There was a poster competition for all students with lots of fabulous entries to choose from.

In conjunction with the day, Garda Peter Cleary and Garda Stephen Phelan, from Tipperary Town Garda Station called to the school to talk to all the students in relation to Internet Safety.

‘Being Safe Online’ and ‘Cyber Bullying’ were just some the topics discussed with the students.

Students from Senior Infants to 6th Class took part in a separate question and answer session along with their teachers Ms Hickey, Ms Kelly and Ms McLoughlin.

As a result of online learning and through time spent in lockdown there has been an increase in the time spent online. This year as a school Shronell will be highlighting the importance of Digital Citizenship and being Safe Online.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media