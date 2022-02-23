PICTURES: Students in rural Tipperary school learn about 'Being Safe Online'

The students of Shronell National School proudly display the posters they created for Internet Safety Day
Internet Safety Day was held in Shronell National School on Tuesday, February 8. There was a poster competition for all students with lots of fabulous entries to choose from.
In conjunction with the day, Garda Peter Cleary and Garda Stephen Phelan, from Tipperary Town Garda Station called to the school to talk to all the students in relation to Internet Safety.
‘Being Safe Online’ and ‘Cyber Bullying’ were just some the topics discussed with the students.
Students from Senior Infants to 6th Class took part in a separate question and answer session along with their teachers Ms Hickey, Ms Kelly and Ms McLoughlin.
As a result of online learning and through time spent in lockdown there has been an increase in the time spent online. This year as a school Shronell will be highlighting the importance of Digital Citizenship and being Safe Online.
Huge congrats to Mairead Murphy, Castlepark, Golden on winning €14,300 in the Golden/Kilfeacle GAA club lotto.
Imelda Walsh, Ballywilliam, Nenagh, who has stepped down as Chairperson of North Tippeary IFA, at her final AGM with IFA President Tim Cullinan, and guest speaker Anna May McHugh
Saturday's National Hurling League game between Tipperary and Dublin gets underway at FBD Semple Stadium at 5pm
