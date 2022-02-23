The first Tipperary Town Craft Market of 2022 was held on Saturday, February 5 in the Marian Hall, Tipperary Town.

The organiser of the market, Mary Black of Inspyre Crafts, was delighted to have the market back up and running again.

“We didn’t expect this market to be too busy but there was a steady flow of people throughout the day, and there was a good turnout despite the weather.

It was brilliant to meet up with all of the other crafters again and to welcome some new faces at the hall with new products to sell including cards, jewellery, and gifts made from slate, to mention just a few.”

Mary went on to say that markets are so important for local crafters and small businesses. “It allows us to meet customers face to face and allows them to be able to properly see our products. It’s great to give newly established small businesses a dedicated space to interact with customers and showcase their products to the public. There are many occasions coming up such as Mother’s Day, Communions and Confirmations, for of our crafters to make wonderful gifts,” said Mary.

The next market is planned for Saturday, March 5 in the Marian Hall from 11am-3pm. It is planned to host the market on the first Saturday of every month, which is an easy way to remember the date.