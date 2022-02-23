The first Tipperary Town Craft Market of 2022 was held on Saturday, February 5 in the Marian Hall, Tipperary Town.
The organiser of the market, Mary Black of Inspyre Crafts, was delighted to have the market back up and running again.
“We didn’t expect this market to be too busy but there was a steady flow of people throughout the day, and there was a good turnout despite the weather.
It was brilliant to meet up with all of the other crafters again and to welcome some new faces at the hall with new products to sell including cards, jewellery, and gifts made from slate, to mention just a few.”
Mary went on to say that markets are so important for local crafters and small businesses. “It allows us to meet customers face to face and allows them to be able to properly see our products. It’s great to give newly established small businesses a dedicated space to interact with customers and showcase their products to the public. There are many occasions coming up such as Mother’s Day, Communions and Confirmations, for of our crafters to make wonderful gifts,” said Mary.
The next market is planned for Saturday, March 5 in the Marian Hall from 11am-3pm. It is planned to host the market on the first Saturday of every month, which is an easy way to remember the date.
Huge congrats to Mairead Murphy, Castlepark, Golden on winning €14,300 in the Golden/Kilfeacle GAA club lotto.
Imelda Walsh, Ballywilliam, Nenagh, who has stepped down as Chairperson of North Tippeary IFA, at her final AGM with IFA President Tim Cullinan, and guest speaker Anna May McHugh
Saturday's National Hurling League game between Tipperary and Dublin gets underway at FBD Semple Stadium at 5pm
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.