Great creativity on display at county Tipperary secondary school

Coláiste Dún Iascaigh News
Last week in the Coláiste certainly was a productive and creative one starting with the ‘HATS, BONNETS, RIBBONS’ competition being announced. Students can design and make a hat or headpiece to be in with a chance to win two tickets to a special charity Vintage Afternoon Tea Party taking place in Cahir House Hotel on Sunday, March 6 at 2pm. Deadline for entries is Thursday March 3.
Students can contact Ms. O’Leary or Ms. Delahunty for information. Please enter by sending two photos to Ms Delahunty of the headpiece. This Competition is a Daughters of Dun Iascaigh inspired event.
Even more creativity was in evidence when last week Transition Year students completed a knitting programme with Ms Morrissey and Ms Ger Hickey. The blankets which each student participated in knitting will be donated to the organisation Blankets of hope. The blankets will be used by Cork Cancer care.
To top it all off last week also saw Coláiste Dún Iascaigh proudly announce this year’s Junk Kouture entrants. With costumes from Teams named "Origami", "Monster High", "Mask-querade ball", "Little Bo", "It's a wrap" and "Ice Queen" being unveiled.
