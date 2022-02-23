Search

Tipperary hurling star presents awards at successful Cahir GAA night

Cahir Juvenile GAA Clubs South County Hurling Champions for 2020/2021

23 Feb 2022 8:00 AM

The Juvenile GAA Club held their Awards Night last Sunday in Cahir House Hotel. The U12B and U13A South County Hurling Champions of 2020 and 2021 were presented with their South County Medals and a commemorative jersey from the club in recognition of their achievement
The Minor and U15 County Football and Hurling representatives namely Oisin Maher, Tom Delaney, David Halpin, James O’Brien and Patrick McDonagh were presented with awards to recognise their achievements on been selected on the County Panels.
Presentations were also made to the U12B and U13A Coaches.

Our Guest Speaker was county hurler Seamus Kennedy. Many thanks also go to MC Gavin Berry. Thank you to Joe Cleary and Larry Queeney, Chairmen of Juvenile and Senior Club who congratulated all the players on their achievements.

Thanks to Maria Taylor for taking photographs and Cahir House Hotel for hosting. Both are great supporters of Cahir GAA. Thanks to all the parents who attended and supported.
Go raibh míle maith agaibh go léir.
This event was the last overseen by outgoing Secretary, Charlotte Kirwan. Charlotte has been an excellent secretary for the last six years and we are grateful to her for all the time and work she has put into the Club. It’s great to see her continuing her involvement by sharing the PRO duties in the senior club.
Draw the Joker - The Draw the Joker was held in The Hill Bar last Sunday night. Jackpot was not won. Mary Dowling won €100, Jenny Kiely and Mary and Tess won €50 each, Kathleen Butler won €30 and Richie Rowe won €20. We thank everyone for their support. Next week’s jackpot €4,600.

