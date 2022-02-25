Celebration concert to mark 140 years of the Loreto in Clonmel

This year marks a significant time in the history of Loreto as 140 years of Loreto in Clonmel and 200 years of Loreto in Ireland is celebrated.

The whole school community, has celebrated this significant occasion throughout the year with many activities and celebrations in school.



But now as spring approaches, the focus and attention has turned to a spring concert which will take place on March 10 .

The spring concert will celebrate Loreto’s history in Clonmel, the philosophy of holistic education through the years, the growth since 1881 to the present day and the importance of the founders Mary Ward and T F Ball.

The school community is looking forward to a night of entertainment for all, with music, song, dance, drama, a look through the archives and interviews with past pupils and past staff members, Sr Bridie, Sr Margaret and Mary Kennedy.

The students are currently busy preparing for what promises to be a great night, encompassing all of what Loreto Clonmel stands for through love, laughter, and learning.

MARY WARD

Mary Ward, the founder of Loreto, has many famous quotations and many strong beliefs.

This concert will epitomise all she stood for, from allowing students to grow, spiritually, emotionally, socially, creatively, and physically, to sharing their talents with the community of Clonmel and beyond.

Thanks to Mary Ward there are now 176 Loreto schools worldwide, including 8 primary schools and 17 secondary schools in Ireland.

Not only does this year mark 140 years of Loreto in Clonmel, it also marks the bicentenary of founder Frances Teresa Ball (1794 – 1861).



In 1881, six Loreto sisters arrived on the August 22. The sisters occupied the house adjoining the Suir Island mills and remained there for about seven years.

COLEVILLE ROAD

In March 1889 a fire in the flour mills caused extensive damage to the convent. The nuns then moved to Coleville Road.

In 2004 after much perseverance and determination Loreto Clonmel got a beautiful new school building, astro-turf hockey pitch and a full size sport hall.



The school community is looking forward to sharing this evening with you all. Tickets can be purchased at 052 6121402.