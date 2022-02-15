Bookings now open for Find a Voice festival in Clonmel

Taking place annually over the weekend of International Women’s Day, Finding a Voice, the four day concert series in Clonmel that focuses on music by women composers through the ages is about to celebrate its fifth year.
With prestigious Irish and International performers, alongside rising starts, Finding a Voice features music from all sorts of different genres: the opening concert on Thursday, March 3rd, has two outstanding musicians, Lina Andonovska and Michelle O’Rourke, performing two premiéres – a newly commissioned work by celebrated Irish composer, Linda Buckley, as well as the premiére of the winning composition of the Emerging Composer Compositions 2022.
Artistic Director of Finding a Voice, Róisín Maher says “With just under three weeks to go, excitement is mounting here at Finding a Voice HQ for our fifth festival. Bookings for the individual concerts have gone on sale on Eventbrite and we also have excellent value day passes and festival passes available for avid fans.
So, if you want to hear some unforgettable live music by remarkable women through the ages and around the world, head to Eventbrite and start getting ready for Finding a Voice 2022 in Clonmel.”
