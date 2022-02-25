Search

25 Feb 2022

British royal visit meeting in Cahir on Wednesday night next

Prince Charles and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall

25 Feb 2022 2:00 PM

News@nationalist.ie

The AGM of Cahir Tidy Towns took place last Saturday night in the Shamrock Lounge and a sizeable crowd was present.
The meeting opened with a minutes silence for all deceased members and relatives.
The election of officers took place and all were re elected unanimously and the meeting decided not to fill the vacancy left by Tidy Towns stalwart the late Dermot O’Connor as a mark of respect.
It was also decided to add a St. Declan’s Way Liaison Officer and Catherine Leamy was appointed to the position with Regina Corbett being appointed as an assistant. St Declan’s Way has been promoted for many years by the Tidy Towns group and it will be a very important asset to the town in the years ahead as a Camino Walk.
The treasurer’s report was read and adapted and a brief discussion took place on value for money on a few areas.
The secretary reported that in 2021 there were many businesses who were thanked at the meeting for stepping up to the plate when we had lost all of our fundraising sources. We hope to be back in a position to raise funds in the coming year now that Covid restrictions are lifted somewhat.

OFFICERS ELECTED
Those elected on the night were: President Carmel Dolan, Vice Presidents: Mimi Crombach, Anna Burke and Margaret Fahy, Chairperson: Breda Gallagher, Secretary: Andy Moloney, PRO; Sinead Smyth, Treasurer; CDA financial controller, Nellie Williams, St. Declan’s Way Liaison Officer; Catherine Leamy and assistant Regina Corbett.
The chairperson thanked everyone for attending and said that the Group looked forward to another successful year where we hold a bronze medal and make inroads to achieving silver.
Sympathies were extended to Tidy Towns member Margaret Fahy on the passing of her sister Helen Fallon.

THE ROYAL VISIT
A club meeting was fixed for Wednesday, March 2 with St. Patrick’s Day, the Royal Visit and the raffle to be discussed.

