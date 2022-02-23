Search

23 Feb 2022

Tipperary student wins TG4's Glór Tíre Country Music competition

TG4 Glór Tire winner Aishling Rafferty

Reporter:

Aileen Hahesy

23 Feb 2022 1:48 PM

Tipperary and University of Limerick Music Student Aishling Rafferty is this morning wakening up to her new found title of TG4 Glór Tíre winner.

Following a gruelling and intense TG4 Glór Tíre Country Music competition, which is now in its 18th season, Aishling Rafferty emerged as the winner of the final, seeing off stiff competition from the very talented Rachel Goode from Galway and Donegal’s Kenny Crawford.

A popular contestant throughout the TG4 Glór Tíre country music competition, Aishling Rafferty grew in popularity each week while taking on board all of the advice of resident Glór Tíre, judges Jo Ní Chéide and Caitriona Uí Shuilleabháin along with the accomplished advice of Guest Judges, Eddie Rowley from the Sunday World and country music legends Susan Mc Cann, Mick Flavin, and fellow Tipperary star, Louise Morrissey.

Her distinctive country style, voice and stage presence, delivering stunning renditions of country classics,  “Who left the door to heaven open” and “You never can tell” enthralled TG4 audiences  and led to a strong popular audience vote in the final. While Aishling attributes her passion for country music from an early  age and excellent mentoring by leading Irish Country music star Mike Denver as crucial to giving her a new found confidence to compete and secure the much coveted TG4 Glór Tíre Title which has always been her ambition.

Currently studying  a Bachelor’s Degree in Voice at the  World Music Academy of Music and Dance at University of Limerick, Aishling Rafferty has clear ambitions for a career in music and winning the TG4 Glór Tíre Country Music Competition is an excellent platform from which to further develop this lifelong ambition.

Hailing from Knockshegowna, Roscrea in Tipperary, Aisling is from a family of eight who’s support she’s hugely grateful for. She plans on bringing all of them with her to share part of her prize of a trip to Portugual to perform with  country music star, Mike Denvir. This is sponsored by Paul Claffey Tours. On the matter of the €5,000 prize fund sponsored by Louis Fitzgerald Group & Joel’s Restaurant, she’s putting this towards building her band and first album.

“This is beyond special to win the TG4 Glór Tíre title,” says Aishling Rafferty, “it’s been a dream of mine but the competition this year was high, I’m beyond thrilled. It’s hugely important for my family and boyfriend who’ve all been such a massive support throughout the competition not to mention my wonderful mentor Mike Denver who’s backing and advice has been first class and he’s always so encouraging.”

“TG4’s Glór Tíre is the perfect starting point for a career in country music, it’s the title to win to propel you forward in the industry and I’m absolutely thrilled for Aishling, she has the ambition, the drive but most importantly the voice and the talent, it was a privilege to mentor her throughout the competition, “ says Mike Denver who’s contestant also won the 2021 TG4, Glór Tíre Title.

The TG4 Glór Tíre  marked it’s 18th series with a new set and format and the 7 part series was filmed in Studio 5, Cue One in Claregalway outside Galway City. It featured Ireland’s biggest names in Country Music including Johnny Brady, Ciarán Rosney, Olivia Douglas & Mike Denver who each mentored two contestants and rising stars from all across the island of Ireland for the Glór Tíre title. Resident judges Jo Ní Chéide and Caitriona Ní Shuilleabhain were this season joined by guest judges, including renowned country music journalist Eddie Rowley of the Sunday World and country stars  Mick Flavin, Susan McCann and Louise Morrissey. The winner, Aishling Rafferty from Tipperary, received the TG4 Glór Tíre  title and a cash prize fund of €5000 sponsored by Louis Fitzgerald Group & Joel’s Restaurant.  In addition Aisling Rafferty will join country music star, Mike Denvir and friends for one  week  of shows and performances in Portugal in 2022 and this is sponsored by Paul Claffey Tours.

 

