St Mary's Newport students to perform the Addams Family live in March
St Mary's TY musical is working with the Addams Family. We are delighted to announce we will have two live shows this year.
Live shows will take place in Newport Community Centre on Saturday, March 5, at 2pm (matinee) and 7:30pm. Tickets on sale on February 28 from the school office.
This production will also be pre-recorded, and it can be available to buy in the coming weeks after the live performance.
Contributed to School Day in the Tipperary Star.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.