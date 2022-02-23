Search

24 Feb 2022

St Mary's Newport students to perform the Addams Family live in March

Reporter:

Reporter

23 Feb 2022 10:30 PM

Email:

news@tipperarylive.ie

St Mary's TY musical is working with the Addams Family. We are delighted to announce we will have two live shows this year.

Live shows will take place in Newport Community Centre on Saturday, March 5, at 2pm (matinee) and 7:30pm. Tickets on sale on February 28 from the school office.

This production will also be pre-recorded, and it can be available to buy in the coming weeks after the live performance.

Contributed to School Day in the Tipperary Star.

