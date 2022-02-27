Search

27 Feb 2022

'Anything Goes' theme for greatly anticipated St Patrick's Day parade in Tipperary

St. Patrick’s Day will be celebrated in Cahir with a parade that will take place on the day.

27 Feb 2022 3:00 PM

St. Patrick’s Day will be celebrated in Cahir with a parade that will take place on the day. We hope that everyone will come on board and make it the best one ever. All you have to do to enter is give your name and number to Andy on 086 3609110.
The parade will meet and follow the usual route through the town starting at 12 sharp and meeting at Business Park on the Tipperary Road at 11.30am.

The theme is ‘anything goes’ this year and anything with a feel-good factor is welcome, so get the thinking caps on folks!!

There will be prizes in various categories which will be finalized in the coming weeks.

It is hoped for a big turnout of all the sports and community groups in the town on the day and an International flavour too that will make for a packed parade for all to enjoy
Watch this space for any more of the day’s details.

