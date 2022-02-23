Search

23 Feb 2022

Sadness in Tipperary village with three recent deaths

Sadness in Tipperary village with three recent deaths

There was sadness in New Inn village last week with three deaths with village connections.

23 Feb 2022 6:30 PM

SYMPATHY


Sincere sympathy is extended to the following families: to the family of the late Mary Flynn (nee Culligan), Fr Meehan Crescent and formerly of Ballygerald, New Inn. Mary (in her 95th year), beloved wife of the late Denis and mother of the late Marion and Frank.
Deeply regretted by her loving sons John and Denis, daughters Teresa Bennett, Esther Ryan and Bernie Doyle, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, great-great-grandchildren, brother Stephen, sister Carmel, extended family, relatives, neighbours and friends.


Sincere sympathy to Morgan and Una Sheehy, Boytonrath on the passing of Una’s brother Jimmy Crosse, Windmill House, Cashel.
Jimmy, beloved son of the late Ted, twin brother of the late Charlie and brother of the late Donal. Deeply regretted by his loving mother Monica, brothers John and Tony, sisters Una and Siobhán, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends. May he rest in peace.

Sadness in Tipperary village on news of death accomplished composer and musician


Sincere sympathy to Pat and Annette Carroll, Garrandee on the passing of Annette’s uncle John (The Pope) Slattery, Kilnockin, Fethard.
Deeply regretted by his sister Eileen, his nieces, nephews, large extended family, neighbours and friends.
The thoughts and prayers of the whole community are with these families at this sad time.

