25 Feb 2022

Irish Guide Dogs for the Blind need puppy raisers in Tipperary and other Munster counties

Opportunity to make real difference to someone's life

Puppy raisers

Reporter:

Reporter

25 Feb 2022 12:30 PM

Email:

news@nationalist.ie

Irish Guide Dogs for the Blind is currently recruiting for Puppy Raising Volunteers in the Munster area.

Puppy Raisers foster one of the charity's puppies from the age of right weeks until approximately 12-14 months. At eight weeks old the puppies begin their journey to becoming a guide dog for a person who is vision-impaired or an assistance dog for a family of a child with autism.

This journey starts in the homes of the puppy raising volunteers. The puppy will live with the family in their home. Under the direction of supervisors, puppies learn basic rules and obedience. At approximately 14 months they move into the training centre with the highly-skilled trainers and the hard work towards graduating as a guide or assistance dog begins.

This is a great opportunity to make a real difference to someone's life and to learn new dog training skills.

Puppy raisers must live no more than two hours from the Irish Guide Dogs for the Blind training centre and headquarters on Model Farm Road, Cork.

To apply or to find out more please visit www.guidedogs.ie or email Erin at erin@guidedogs.ie

Great sadness at passing of Tipperary woman in London fondly known as 'Miss Tipp

Local News

