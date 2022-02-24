Opening concert in Clonmel festival cancelled

Finding a Voice regretfully announces that the opening concert in the festival is being postponed due to unavoidable circumstances.

The concert was due to take place next, Thursday March 3, in Clonmel, with the programme including the world première of a new work by Linda Buckley as well as the winning piece in the festival’s composition competition for emerging composers.

The good news is that all the other concerts in Finding a Voice 2022 are unaffected and due take place as planned. Finding a Voice has also worked quickly to reschedule the opening concert and is now able to confirm that it will take place during the opening weekend of Clonmel Junction Arts Festival, 1st-3rd July 2022.

All tickets and festival passes will be valid for the rescheduled concert date. Ticket holders will be notified via Eventbrite regarding information on refunds and ticket exchanges for the July date.

The postponement comes as a major disappointment for the festival having worked so hard to produce a hugely successful series of online concerts last year and who were looking forward to having live audiences for the first time since March 2020.

Artistic Director Róisín Maher said: “We’re very sad to announce the postponement of our opening concert but the good news is that we have a plan B ready to roll and are delighted to partner up with our sister festival to re-schedule this important event. And of course we are really looking forward to welcoming visitors to Clonmel for the other seven concerts in Finding a Voice 2022 from 4th-8th March.”



