Search

24 Feb 2022

Opening concert in Clonmel festival cancelled

Opening concert in Clonmel festival cancelled

Reporter:

Reporter

24 Feb 2022 4:40 PM

Email:

news@nationalist.ie

Finding a Voice regretfully announces that the opening concert in the festival is being postponed due to unavoidable circumstances.

The concert was due to take place next, Thursday  March 3, in Clonmel, with the programme including the world première of a new work by Linda Buckley as well as the winning piece in the festival’s composition competition for emerging composers.

The good news is that all the other concerts in Finding a Voice 2022 are unaffected and due take place as planned. Finding a Voice has also worked quickly to reschedule the opening concert and is now able to confirm that it will take place during the opening weekend of Clonmel Junction Arts Festival, 1st-3rd July 2022.

All tickets and festival passes will be valid for the rescheduled concert date.   Ticket holders will be notified via Eventbrite regarding information on refunds and ticket exchanges for the July date.   

The postponement comes as a major disappointment for the festival having worked so hard to produce a hugely successful series of online concerts last year and who were looking forward to having live audiences for the first time since March 2020.

Artistic Director Róisín Maher said: “We’re very sad to announce the postponement of our opening concert but the good news is that we have a plan B ready to roll and are delighted to partner up with our sister festival to re-schedule this important event.  And of course we are really looking forward to welcoming visitors to Clonmel for the other seven concerts in Finding a Voice 2022 from 4th-8th March.”

Bookings now open for Find a Voice festival in Clonmel


 

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media