Concern expressed over derelict former shop site in Tipperary

Cllr Pat English says the site is an eyesore and a location for anti-social behaviour
Keating’s old shop at Elm Park, Clonmel has been included on the derelict sites register and the environment section of Tipperary County Council has been liaising with the owner to render the site non-derelict, District Administrator Jim Dillon stated at a meeting of Clonmel Borough District.
Mr Dillon also said he had asked the council’s housing section to examine the site to assess its suitability for housing.
Cllr Pat English had requested that the council would contact the owners to see if the property could be used for housing.
It was an eyesore and a location for anti-social behaviour, he said.
