Search

25 Feb 2022

Tipperary Pride kick off busy schedule with mystery tour on March 12

Tipperary Pride kick off busy schedule with mystery tour on March 12

Tipperary Pride have lots of events lined up over the coming months including a mystery tour, karaoke nights and a 'pink' tribute band

Reporter:

Reporter

25 Feb 2022 6:30 PM

Email:

News@nationalist.ie

'Tipperary Pride' are so excited to start their chain of events leading up to their main 'Piece de Resistance' on July 31 in Thurles.

They get things rolling with a Mystery Tour on Saturday, March 12, when they will be whisked away from Thurles by bus at approximately 730 pm and taken to a 'mystery location' somewhere about a half an hour away from Thurles???. Here they will dance the night away to 80/90s hits fun and games. The bus will then return us to Thurles at around midnight. Admission is only €10. 

Golden Tipperary is the place to be on Sunday for Dancing Festival


At a later date 'Tipperary Pride' will be organising a karaoke competition over a four-week period in which the people of Thurles can showcase their talent. Each winner from the first three nights will then perform songs at the finale on the last week with a cash prize for the eventual winner.

'Tipperary Pride' will also have a 'Pink' tribute act from England gracing them with her presence in June. This will be an all ticket event and such is the expected demand for tickets that entry will only be permitted by ticket on the night. They are hoping that the general public, local businesses and public representatives get behind them in supporting this upcoming event.

'Tipperary Pride' are here for anyone who needs guidance and will help in anyway they can. We encourage all members of the LGBTQ+ community to get involved.

If anyone would like to join in and help with the events or take part, they would love to hear from you.

Please check us out on Instagram Pridetipperary, Facebook Tipperary Pride or contact me Evelyn Roberts 086-2642892. 

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media