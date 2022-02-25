Tipperary Pride kick off busy schedule with mystery tour on March 12

'Tipperary Pride' are so excited to start their chain of events leading up to their main 'Piece de Resistance' on July 31 in Thurles.

They get things rolling with a Mystery Tour on Saturday, March 12, when they will be whisked away from Thurles by bus at approximately 730 pm and taken to a 'mystery location' somewhere about a half an hour away from Thurles???. Here they will dance the night away to 80/90s hits fun and games. The bus will then return us to Thurles at around midnight. Admission is only €10.



At a later date 'Tipperary Pride' will be organising a karaoke competition over a four-week period in which the people of Thurles can showcase their talent. Each winner from the first three nights will then perform songs at the finale on the last week with a cash prize for the eventual winner.

'Tipperary Pride' will also have a 'Pink' tribute act from England gracing them with her presence in June. This will be an all ticket event and such is the expected demand for tickets that entry will only be permitted by ticket on the night. They are hoping that the general public, local businesses and public representatives get behind them in supporting this upcoming event.

'Tipperary Pride' are here for anyone who needs guidance and will help in anyway they can. We encourage all members of the LGBTQ+ community to get involved.

If anyone would like to join in and help with the events or take part, they would love to hear from you.

Please check us out on Instagram Pridetipperary, Facebook Tipperary Pride or contact me Evelyn Roberts 086-2642892.