Tipperary village community is in need of a manual wheelchair. Can you help?

"My Mullinahone Community" is looking for a manual wheelchair.
My Mullinahone Community
Our Mullinahone correspondent, Ricky Sheehan, has informed us that "My Mullinahone Community" is looking for a manual wheelchair.
So if there is anyone out there with a manual wheelchair that they no longer need you could get in touch with "My Mullinahone Community."
It would be greatly appreciated.
When last seen, Anthony Kennedy was wearing a black top and jacket, dark coloured jeans and dark coloured shoes
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.