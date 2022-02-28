Big Parish Clean Up planned in west Tipperary village for Saturday next

Cappawhite, Co Tipperary. Big clean up planned for Saturday next, March 5. Why not come along and show your support.
Parish Clean Up
A 'Big Parish Clean Up' will take place on Saturday, March 5. Gloves, bags and pickers will be provided. Bring yellow vests, spare gloves and pickers if you have them. We are hoping that you will be able to help on the day. Please see time and meeting place for your area.
Thanks in advance for your help and co-operation.
Constituency 1 & 2: The Crescent, The Square, Crescent Court, Tipperary Road, Cappagh Lower, Limerick Street, Church Street, Main Street. Cappagh, Fr. Callanan Park. Cappagh Court.
Please meet at the Resource Centre at 10 am.
The contact person for this area is John Hinchey 086) 2229081.
Constituency 3: Cappagh Upper, Parkroe, Woodbine, Kilmore, Moanvaun, Inch, Glassdrum Upper, Glassdrum Lower, Ironmills, Bonera, Tinnahinch.
Please meet at the resource centre at 10 am.
The contact person for this area is Mike Buckley 087) 2457816.
Constituency 4: Druminda, Ardnagassane, Moher, Shanaclune, Knocknavar, Carnahalla. Leugh, Foildarrig, Gurtaderry, Moher, Ballyhane, Toem, Knockane, Kilbeg. Please meet in Toem at 10 am.
The contact person for this area is Martin McDermott 086) 0681711.
Constituency 5: Ayle. Ayle Cross, Ballykiveen, Ballykiveen Lower, Ballyhane East, Ballyhane West, Ballyhane, Clonganhue.
Please meet at Ayle School at 10 am.
The contact person for this area is Dan Ryan (P) 087)2481685.
Constituency 6: Cappagh Lower, Philipstown, Knockane, Greenfields, Leenane, Crossayle, Chadville. Please meet at The Resource Centre at 10 am.
The contact person in this area is Eugene O’Meara 087) 2624813.
