Search

28 Feb 2022

Big Parish Clean Up planned in west Tipperary village for Saturday next

Big Parish Clean Up planned in west Tipperary village for Saturday next

Cappawhite, Co Tipperary. Big clean up planned for Saturday next, March 5. Why not come along and show your support.

Reporter:

Reporter

28 Feb 2022 9:11 AM

Email:

News@nationalist.ie

Parish Clean Up
A 'Big Parish Clean Up' will take place on Saturday, March 5. Gloves, bags and pickers will be provided. Bring yellow vests, spare gloves and pickers if you have them. We are hoping that you will be able to help on the day. Please see time and meeting place for your area.
Thanks in advance for your help and co-operation.

Constituency 1 & 2: The Crescent, The Square, Crescent Court, Tipperary Road, Cappagh Lower, Limerick Street, Church Street, Main Street. Cappagh, Fr. Callanan Park. Cappagh Court.
Please meet at the Resource Centre at 10 am.
The contact person for this area is John Hinchey 086) 2229081.
Constituency 3: Cappagh Upper, Parkroe, Woodbine, Kilmore, Moanvaun, Inch, Glassdrum Upper, Glassdrum Lower, Ironmills, Bonera, Tinnahinch.
Please meet at the resource centre at 10 am.
The contact person for this area is Mike Buckley 087) 2457816.
Constituency 4: Druminda, Ardnagassane, Moher, Shanaclune, Knocknavar, Carnahalla. Leugh, Foildarrig, Gurtaderry, Moher, Ballyhane, Toem, Knockane, Kilbeg. Please meet in Toem at 10 am.
The contact person for this area is Martin McDermott 086) 0681711.
Constituency 5: Ayle. Ayle Cross, Ballykiveen, Ballykiveen Lower, Ballyhane East, Ballyhane West, Ballyhane, Clonganhue.
Please meet at Ayle School at 10 am.

The contact person for this area is Dan Ryan (P) 087)2481685.
Constituency 6: Cappagh Lower, Philipstown, Knockane, Greenfields, Leenane, Crossayle, Chadville. Please meet at The Resource Centre at 10 am.
The contact person in this area is Eugene O’Meara 087) 2624813.

Great sadness at passing of Tipperary woman in London fondly known as 'Miss Tipp

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media