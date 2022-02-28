Tipperary GAA Club's jackpot heads over the border to Limerick

Congratulations this week goes to Darren English of Oola who landed the Ace of Hearts (Sologhead GAA Club Lotto) and scooped the €5,100 jackpot on offer
ACE OF HEARTS DRAW
Congratulations this week goes to Darren English of Oola who landed the Ace of Hearts (Sologhead GAA Club Lotto) and scooped the €5,100 jackpot on offer in the Draw which took place in the GAA Clubhouse on Monday night, February 21. Nice one Darren and enjoy with your family.
The following took the runners-up prizes, James Dee, Marie Kenefick, Aaron Ryan (S) all Online entries, Jane Irwin Monard. Sellers prize went to Philip Doherty Jnr.
The draw committee wishes to thank everyone who continues to support our weekly draw.
The jackpot for last Monday night, February 28, was €1,500.
