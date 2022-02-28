Congratulations Liam - 40 years keeping Tipperarymen good on top!

Cahir’s ever popular barber Liam Wall who recently celebrated 40 years in business in the town
Congratulations’ to local barber Liam Wall who celebrated the 40 Anniversary of the opening of ‘Liam Wall Barbers’ last week.
Liam has worked hard and raised a family over that time and is a firm favourite among locals. Liam says he wishes to acknowledge all that his wife Chrissie and daughters Gillian, Jennifer and Geraldine have done over the years and the fantastic celebration they planned for him that was celebrated with family, all the grandchildren and friends.
Liam says he also wants to thank everyone who called in on the day to wish him well. Although retired, Liam still takes clients by appointment only as he would miss the friendly chat and the craic. Well done to Liam and his family who have been firm fixtures in Cahir for over 40 years!
