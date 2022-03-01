Plan International Ireland appeal as children come under attack in Ukraine

Right now in Ukraine, lives are being lost and fighting is forcing children to flee their homes.

They are hearing explosions and are in fear. Millions of people have fled to find safety, with more than 370,000 Ukrainian refugees crossing into neighbouring countries. With long queues of families at the border, the numbers seeking refuge in neighbouring countries increase.

Plan International Ireland know from experience around the world that girls and women are often the most impacted in a crisis. This will be no different. Families have fled with little more than what they can grab and are exposed to wind, rain and freezing temperatures. They are traumatised.

The declaration of martial law in Ukraine means all men from the ages of 18-60 years are prevented from leaving the country. Families are saying goodbye, not knowing if or when they will be reunited as fathers, sons and brothers join the fight to protect their land.

Children will bear the invisible wounds of conflict, even after the fighting has stopped. The war in Ukraine will leave a heavy toll on the mental health of children and young people.

Organisations in Poland, Moldova and Romania are working around the clock to provide much needed support for Ukrainian families. Plan International Ireland is committed to providing support to agencies in Moldova, Romania and Poland, which provide care and advice to these children.

Plan International Ireland have launched an urgent appeal asking the Irish public for their support by donating. Funds raised will allow them to scale up urgent relief operations to support children, particularly girls and young women, and their families.

Urgent needs include shelter, food and water, psycho-social support and education. Plan International Ireland are collaborating with local organisations, supporting them to focus on the mental health of children, particularly girls.

Separated or unaccompanied children are more vulnerable to child protection and gender-related risks, including trafficking for sexual exploitation. In Ukraine, Russia and other Eastern European countries, 80% of the victims of trafficking for sexual exploitation are women, 10% girls and 10% boys.

Help Plan International Ireland save the childhoods of Ukrainian children. The public can donate now at www.plan.ie.

Plan International is a development and humanitarian organisation that works to end child poverty and promote equality for girls across 77 countries. Plan International Ireland focuses its work in some of the world's poorest regions, particularly in west Africa, where children’s access to education is a priority.

Plan International also advocates for policies at the global, national and local level that promote children's rights and gender equality.