'The Little Village' says thank you to Tipperary County Council

Mullinahone
Mullinahone Says Thank You Tipperary County Council
Thank you to Tipperary County Council and all those involved in creating the new pathways from the village down to Blackthorn Walk. It is great to see parents and children walking safely into the village and to school.
We would encourage everybody to ensure that Mullinahone is, as the signs say, “A Litter Free Zone” by remembering to use the bins or bring home their litter/cans/bottles etc, for proper disposal.
Dispite the recent “Litter Pick, a small number of people continue to drop litter on the street and in ditches etc. around the village.
