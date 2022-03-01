Speed checks outside Tipperary Town schools welcomed

Tipperary Town public representative Cllr Annemarie Ryan has welcomed the use of speed checks outisde schools.
"It's good to see speed checks by our schools, in town or outside the town.
At Mondays council meeting I requested that more effective speed ramps to be put in place on the way to the Gaelscoil Thiobraid Arann. The road is very busy with parents dropping children and people exiting Aherlow Heights/'Court/Crescent/Meadows, Knockanrawley ResourceCentre and Circle of Friends," said Cllr Ryan.
She said the district engineer had agreed to 'assess and enhance the ramps and speed cushions if required'.
