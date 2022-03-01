Tipperary students among the last students to graduate from WIT

WIT has announced that 259 Tipperary students will graduate from WIT this week.

Conferring ceremonies will take place from today, March 1, until Thursday, March 3 in person and livestreamed for those who cannot attend.

A celebration for 2020 graduates will take place on Friday, March 1.

During the first ceremony of the week, WIT President Prof Willie Donnelly praised students' resilience in the past couple of years.

"Nobody could have predicted the impact that Covid-19 would have on your final years in college, but you can take real pride in completing your academic studies under such challenging conditions. It is a true mark of your dedication to your chosen area of studies and your future profession," said Prof Donnelly.

This week's ceremonies will be the last for WIT before it merges with Carlow IT to become part of the technical university in the southeast region.

The university is due to open its doors from May 1.

"After 51 years since our foundation, we are celebrating the last group of WIT graduates. WIT has always led the way in the delivery of education offerings from our sector, responding to the needs of our community and ensuring that all students had the opportunity to reach their full academic potential.

"That sadness is balanced by pride and excitement at the creation of the region's first university," said Prof Donnelly.

More than 2,500 students will graduate from WIT in 20 ceremonies over the next three days.

Tipperary students make up 10% of those graduating.

Chairman of the WIT Governing Body Jim Moore said the staff are proud of the new graduates.

"The institute community, and particularly the teaching staff who delivered each programme, joins with the families and friends of all the graduates in being justly proud of their achievements. They graduate today not only with an internationally recognised qualification but with the skills needed to better meet life's challenges."