Tipperary seniors delighted to have first open lunch in over two years

The Association had their first very successful Active Retirement Lunch in Cahir House Hotel last Tuesday. It was great to meet up with friends for the first time in over two years with all activities and meetings cancelled due to Covid. Thanks to the Committee who made sure that everyone had a great reunion, all who attended and thanks also to the 13 ladies from Clonmel who joined us.

Our thanks to Fr. Pat Butler who said Mass on the day and we congratulate him as he celebrates his 40 year Anniversary of becoming a priest this week.

Members of the Cahir Active Retirement group who were able to come together in person last week to enjoy a function after two years of absence due to Covid. They were joined for the happy occasions at Cahir House Hotel on Tuesday last by many of their friends from Clonmel. Images by Maria Taylor.

Thanks also to Stefan Grace and Eamon Murphy who entertained us all, all sponsors of spot prizes and Cahir House Hotel for looking after us so well.

Our first monthly meeting for 2022 will take place in Cahir House Hotel on Wednesday March 2 at 2.30 pm. Art class with Petronella will commence in the Parish Rooms, Cahir on Thursday , March 3 at 10.30 am. This class is funded by the ETB and free to members of Active Retirement. We will let you know when further classes will take place.

(More images of the Active Retirement lunch in this week's issue of The Nationalist)