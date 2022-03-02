Search

02 Mar 2022

Tipperary seniors delighted to have first open lunch in over two years

Tipperary seniors delighted to have first open lunch in over two years

Reporter:

Reporter

02 Mar 2022 8:00 AM

Email:

News@nationalist.ie

The Association had their first very successful Active Retirement Lunch in Cahir House Hotel last Tuesday. It was great to meet up with friends for the first time in over two years with all activities and meetings cancelled due to Covid. Thanks to the Committee who made sure that everyone had a great reunion, all who attended and thanks also to the 13 ladies from Clonmel who joined us.

Our thanks to Fr. Pat Butler who said Mass on the day and we congratulate him as he celebrates his 40 year Anniversary of becoming a priest this week.

Members of the Cahir Active Retirement group who were able to come together in person last week to enjoy a function after two years of absence due to Covid. They were joined for the happy occasions at Cahir House Hotel on Tuesday last by many of their friends from Clonmel.  Images by Maria Taylor.

Thanks also to Stefan Grace and Eamon Murphy who entertained us all,  all sponsors of spot prizes and Cahir House Hotel for looking after us so well. 

Our first monthly meeting for 2022 will take place in Cahir House Hotel on Wednesday March 2 at 2.30 pm. Art class with Petronella will commence in the Parish Rooms, Cahir on Thursday , March 3 at 10.30 am.  This class is funded by the ETB and free to members of Active Retirement.  We will let you know when further classes will take place.

(More images of the Active Retirement lunch in this week's issue of The Nationalist)

Congratulations Liam - 40 years' keeping Tipperary men good on top!

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media