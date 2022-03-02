Tipperary 'Daughters' to mark International Women’s Day in some style

Daughters of Dún Iascaighs to Mark International Women’s Day 2022 in Cahir

The Daughters of Dún Iascaigh, Cahir have announced plans to celebrate this year’s International Women’s Day. Building on the success of a multi-year-campaign, incorporating their book, which was recognised as Tipperary Book of the Year in 2018 and their walking tour which won a National Heritage Award in 2021, the Daughters are now planning to host a joyous, colourful community event.

‘Hats, Bonnets and Ribbons’ will take place on the Square of Cahir on Sunday March 6 at 1pm. All are welcome. Women, men and children are invited to don hats and assemble to pay tribute to Cahir women of the past, who stood in solidarity on that spot during the Land War in the 1880s. This was a period of great turbulence, evictions and force, met in Cahir by mass demonstrations, solidarity and boycotting with local women emerging to form the Cahir Ladies Land League and earning the description “an essential part of the movement.”

Speaking on behalf of the Daughters of Dún Iascaigh, Jo O’Neill said “We recall the prophetic words uttered in the Square at that time by local farmer, John Lonergan, who said, “Why shouldn’t our wives, sisters and daughters wear hats and bonnets and ribbons and be as good as ladies?” At that time his words were met with cheers by the assembled crowds. We featured John Lonergan’s words on one of our plaques during last year’s walking tour. And, on March 6 we will fulfil his words when the women of Cahir will indeed ‘wear hats and ribbons and be as good as ladies.’

Following the brief public gathering we will then re-imagine an event that our great-grandmothers could never have participated in or enjoyed by entering Cahir House Hotel, the former residence of the landlord’s agent. A sumptuous tea party complete with musical entertainment and prizes will take place there at 2pm to raise funds for Cuan Saor Women’s Refuge and the Clonmel Rape Crisis Centre. Tickets are €30 each and are available to purchase at Cahir House Hotel.”

During the period of the Land War, brass bands played on the Square and the town was decorated with bunting and ribbons. The Daughters will faithfully re-create the atmosphere of the era, decorating the Square in the purple colours of International Women’s Day. To add to the visual spectacle, ladies and gentlemen from Cobh Vintage Era Group will dress in exquisite period costume and join the celebrations. Coláiste Dún Iascaigh School and several community groups have pledged their support, including Cahir Social and Historical Society, Cahir to Sing and the local ICA Chapter.

The Daughters have also advised that the temporary, physical plaques from its 2021 walking tour project have now been removed. However, the online tour – complete with virtual plaques as well as audio and video clips about each woman – remains permanently available as a legacy of the project at: https://tinyurl.com/hs8ollim.