02 Mar 2022

Tipperary's connection to Easter 1916 recalled during Cork launch of Moore Street master plan

Plan begins its nationwide tour in Cork city this month

Moore Street Historic Area Urban Master Plan

A view of the Moore Street Historic Area Urban Master Plan

Relatives of the 1916 leaders will bring their vision for a rejuvenated Moore Street 1916 quarter to Cork City's Nano Nagle Place this month.

The Moore Street Battlefield Site, dubbed "the most important historic site in modern Irish history" by the National Museum of Ireland, has been the subject of a two-decade resistance between 1916 relatives, the Government and UK property developers.

The Moore Street Historic Area Urban Master Plan prepared by Fuinneamh Workshop Architects, Cork and Kelly Cogan Architects, Dublin was launched to public acclaim in Dublin's City Hall last December.

It begins its nationwide tour in Cork city with a launch on Saturday March 12 at 2pm, featuring presentations from the descendants of 1916 leaders and the design team.

Tipperary has strong connections with the GPO during Easter 1916. Seamus Robinson, later to become one of Tipp's "Big Four", was a member of the garrison and spent time in Moore Street before the surrender. Templemore man John Dunne was also a member of the 320 strong garrison.

The relatives' plan reimagines the historic area as a mixed use hub with a strong primary emphasis on the social, cultural and historical rather than commercial.

Apartments and housing will be subtly woven throughout the development alongside business incubator pods, studios, galleries and creative spaces. The iconic street market, which the promoters say has been degraded over recent years, will be rejuvenated with extra stalls, providers and retail spaces.

The 1916 commemorative element will be carefully imprinted into the grain of the area. Plaques, artworks and a visitors centre in number 16 Moore Street will tell the story of the GPO evacuation and Pearse's surrender, while honouring the 320 men and women who held out in the terrace in Easter Week 1916. 

The exhibition will run at the Nano Nagle Centre from March 12-26 from 10am-5pm, Tuesday-Sunday. Admission is free.

