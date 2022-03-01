Revealed: Former public house in Tipperary sells for €80,000 after bidding war at auction

Commercial Building, Fethard Street, Mullinahone, Co. Tipperary, E41 KC60
A former public house in Tipperary has sold for €80,000 after a bidding war as part of a BidX1 auction.
The property - which had a guide price of €65,000 - is a mixed use building comprising a former public house together with residential accommodation overhead.
Extending to approximately 128 sq. m (1,377 sq. ft) the property is situated in the centre of Mullinahone - which is 30km from Clonmel.
It is a vacant possession with potential for a range of uses (subject to obtaining all necessary consents).
Explosions and gunfire were heard in embattled cities in eastern Ukraine as Russia’s invasion met unexpectedly stiff resistance
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.