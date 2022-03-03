Trail walking in Tipperary at a gentle pace? Want to join in?

The New Inn Community Walk will start on Tuesday, March 22 at 3.30pm.
NEW INN COMMUNITY WALK 8 WEEK PROGRAMME
This Community Walk will start on Tuesday, March 22 at 3.30pm. The meeting point is at New Inn Church Car Park. Cost is €10 plus booking fee.
This 8-week programme will introduce participants to all the trails in their local area.
The programme will take participants along parts of St. Declan’s Way, Tipperary Heritage Way, Scaragh Woods and High Kings Loop.
The walking programme is aimed at those who want to experience trail walking at a gentle pace.
Registration is through our website www.tipperary sports.ie Get those walking boots on for Tuesday, March 22 this is a great way to meet people and get outdoors.
