Construction of Fethard primary care centre to start in June

Construction on the new Primary Care Centre in Fethard is due to start by June.
The primary care centre will be co-located on the existing Fethard Town Park Campus with sports facilities, walkways and café.
Senator Garret Ahearn, on the site on Monday, confirmed the announcement of Government funding and a June start for the project.
“The opening of a primary care centre in Fethard will be a first-class facility for health in the area with access to a range of quality health services for the local people. It will have a significant impact on the people of Fethard and the surrounding area, because people are able to have their healthcare needs met closer to home,” said Senator Ahearn.
He met with local GPs who will be moving into the new Primary Care Centre once complete.
“This is an exciting move forward for health services in the area, the community deserves nothing less and we are looking forward to the move to Fethard Town Park in the near future,” said Molly Owens, Fethard GP.
This announcement comes on the back of the announcements to locate the Regional Centre of Excellence for Tipperary Football and Munster Rugby on the Fethard Town Park Campus.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.