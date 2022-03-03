'Dream home' has been put out of reach of couples in Tipperary

Young couples had been left in limbo and were unable to build their dream home because of the uncertainty over the route for the new section of road between Cahir and Waterford, Cllr Siobhán Ambrose has stated.

With the delay in the construction of the road and the announcement of the route, some couples didn’t know whether they should go ahead and buy a house at this stage rather than wait to build their own, Cllr Ambrose stated at a meeting of Clonmel Borough District.

STERILISED

Cllr Pat English said he had been contacted by a number of young people who were told that the land on which they planned to build had been sterilised.

Some of them had decided to buy a house instead.

This was very disappointing for those people, and some clarification on the route was needed from Transport Infrastructure Ireland (TII), he stated.

Cllr John Fitzgerald said that if the route was established then people could be given the correct advice.

District Mayor Michael Murphy agreed that people were looking for certainty at this stage. Consultants and staff from Tipperary County Council had been working on this project for the past two years, he said.

Caroline Conway, senior executive planner with the county council, said they were aware of people’s frustration and disappointment. A number of planning applications had either been refused or withdrawn because they were within the study area for the new road.

She said the council would engage with TII about the N24 upgrade and provide an update.