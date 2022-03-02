TRAFFIC: Road closure on the M7 motorway

Search

03 Mar 2022

02 Mar 2022 10:15 PM

news@tipperarylive.ie

Tipperary County Council has announced the temporary closure of Junction 22 Eastbound on-slip on the M7 Motorway.

The closure will come into effect at the following times to facilitate roadworks.

  • 9am to 4pm on Thursday, March 3, 2022.
  • 9am to 1pm on Friday, March 4, 2022.

The following alternative route will be available.

  • N62 towards Roscrea, at Templemore road roundabout, take 4th exit on N62 to Dublin road roundabout and take 2nd exit on R445 towards Borris in Ossory at the roundabout take 2nd exit on R435 to join the motorway.

Local News

Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

