Walkers and cyclists in Tipperary are worried about 'poor quality' lights

The lights on the western section of Clonmel’s bypass road
The quality of the public lighting on the footpath and cycleway that runs alongside the bypass road between the Cahir Road and Cashel Road roundabouts in Clonmel is poor and should be examined, District Mayor Michael Murphy has stated.
He told a meeting of Clonmel Borough District that many walkers and cyclists had contacted him about this.
The safety of pedestrians had to be a priority, particularly in the light of recent events nationwide.
Cllr Murphy said that the lights on the section of the bypass near Tesco were much brighter.
It was great to see Transport Infrastructure Ireland (TII) funding the lights more than 12 months ago.
Now that they had been installed it was time to address their quality, said the Mayor.
Cllr Siobhán Ambrose supported Cllr Murphy’s call. Now that they had the lights it was important that people could make full use of the footpath and cycleway.
District Engineer Eoin Powell said that as a first step he would carry out a survey of the lights on the bypass and if necessary would seek to improve them, depending on the availability of a budget.
