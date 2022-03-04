Tipperary family remembers Jack The Master, who gave his life for his country

Above: Ryan family members from Clonmel and Dublin who attended the Jack The Master commemoration were, from left: Tadhg Ryan, Bríd Cullinan, Joanne Whelan, Timmy Ryan, Bridie Ryan, Lorcan Ryan, Breda Dunne, Lorcan Dunne. In front are Timmy’s granddaughters Emma Cullinan and Sarah Whelan

A Clonmel family is helping to keep alive the memory of their late uncle who sacrificed his life for his country and died at the age of just 21.

An Irish Volunteer who fought during the War of Independence, John Ryan, better known as Jack The Master Ryan from Turraheen, Rossmore passed away on October 12, 1921 in Cashel hospital from pneumonia and cardiac failure while on the run, the illness brought on by his active military service.

A memorial Mass celebrated at St Mary’s Church, Drombane last October to commemorate the 100th anniversary of his death was celebrated by Fr Tony Ryan and Fr Phil Barry, cousins of the Ryan Masters.

It was attended by several members of the Ryan family, originally from Davis Road, Clonmel. They included Jack The Master’s nephew Timmy Ryan, who lives in Prior Park Drive, Clonmel and has had a long association with the town’s sporting life, especially Gaelic games; and his niece Breda Dunne, who lives in Grange Park in Raheny, Dublin. Other family representatives including the Delahuntys, Dwyers and McCooles were also present.

Jack The Master was the fifth of six children of Timothy and Bridget Ryan and acquired his nickname as a tribute to his father, who was a schoolmaster at Turraheen.

One of his brothers was Laurence Ryan, father of Timmy Ryan and Breda Dunne, and who served as secretary of South Tipperary County Council.

Following the anniversary Mass in Drombane a dignified procession, led by piper Gerry Neville, left the church for the nearby Kilvalure cemetery, where Jack The Master is buried, singing the Volunteers’ slow funeral march air, Wrap The Green Flag Around Me.

At the commemoration, Timmy Ryan laid a tray with Jack’s Comhrac medal (awarded for service during the War of Independence), his photo and his Mauser pistol, named Peter the Painter, on the grave.

The commemoration was attended by Tipperary County Council Cathaoirleach Marie Murphy and the Third Brigade Old IRA Commemoration Committee. Representatives from the Irish Volunteers, the Third Battalion and Cumann na mBan were also in attendance.

Joseph O’Keeffe, Glenough, Rossmore, son of the late Con O’Keeffe (one of the most active volunteers in the Rossmore company) read out the names of the Volunteers of the D Company, while Timmy Ryan recited a decade of the Rosary for Jack and his comrades.

Timmy Ryan laid wreaths on behalf of the Ryan Master family and Joseph O’Keeffe on behalf of the Third Battalion and Cumann na mBan. Pat English, Clonmel laid a wreath on behalf of the Third Tipperary Brigade Old IRA Commemoration Committee.

Paudie Taylor read the proclamation and Eamon and Jerry Ryan (Cooper), grand nephews of Ned O’Reilly, Vice Officer Commanding of the Third Battalion, recited the poem Turraheen.

Kevin O’Reilly delivered the oration while Sheila O’Dwyer and Liam O’Neill played The Centenary March as a final tribute to Jack. The Last Post was sounded and Piper Gerry Neville played Amhrán na bhFiann, bringing the ceremony to a conclusion.