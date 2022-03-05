No homes to rent in Tipperary 's largest town, says Sinn Féin

The housing and homeless crisis is ravaging families and communities all over the country, says Dean McGrath, a spokesperson for Clonmel Sinn Féin.

The situation has prompted the party to call for a council-led building programme on public land to provide council and affordable housing for the people of Clonmel, Tipperary and Ireland.

“On February 16, there was one property listed on Daft.ie for rent in the Clonmel area at a cost of €1,150 per month,” says Mr McGrath.

“In the course of a 24-hour period that listing was viewed over 6,000 times on the website.

“Clonmel has a population of over 17,000 people and is regarded as the chief town in south Tipperary. Some areas of the Comeragh region of County Waterford would also look to Clonmel as being their local town in which they commute and work.

“I truly believe that the housing system is broken in this country and I think that 90% of people would agree with me.

“The reliance on the private sector to provide supply and additional tenancies for council tenants through the RAS (Rental Accommodation Scheme) and the HAP (Housing Assistance Payment) scheme is not sustainable and tenants are living day to day with no long term security of tenure.”

Mr McGrath said that it must feel “absolutely hopeless” for young people looking to move out of home for their independence; for single people who have no choice but to live with parents because they cannot afford the price of rent on one income; for those whose relationship may have broken down and are now trying to source their own accommodation; and for people who have been approved for HAP by the council, but “which only covers 60-70% of the private rental cost if they are lucky.

“The solution we need is for the state to take action and directly build social and affordable homes through the county councils and utilise the publicly-owned land banks we have in Clonmel and the surrounding areas, the type of action that Clonmel Corporation provided for decades before its abolition,” Mr McGrath stated.