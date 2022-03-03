Search

03 Mar 2022

Litter pickers at the ready: Cappawhite parish clean up

Litter pickers at the ready: Cappawhite parish clean up

Reporter:

Reporter

03 Mar 2022 8:45 PM

Email:

news@tipperarylive.ie

A Parish Clean-Up will take place on Saturday, March 5. Gloves, bags and pickers will be provided. Bring yellow vests, spare gloves and pickers if you have them. We are hoping that you will be able to help on the day.

Please see the time and meeting place for your area.

Thanks in advance for your help and co-operation.

Constituency 1 & 2 

The Crescent. The Square. Crescent Court. Tipperary Road. Cappagh Lower. Limerick St. Church St. Main Street. Cappagh. Fr Callanan Park. Cappagh Court.

Please meet at the resource centre 10am

The contact person for this area is John Hinchey 086)2229081


Constituency 3

Cappagh Upr. Parkroe. Woodbine. Kilmore. Moanvaun. Inch. Glassdrum Upr. Glassdrum Lower. Ironmills. Bonera. Tinnahinch.

Please meet at the resource centre at 10am.

The contact person for this area is Mike Buckley 087 2457816


Constituency 4

Druminda. Ardnagassane. Moher. Shanaclune. Knocknavar. Carnahalla. Leugh. Foildarrig. Gurtaderry. Moher. Ballyhane. Toem. Knockane. Kilbeg.

Please meet in Toem at 10am.

The contact person for this area is Martin McDermott 086)0681711.


Constituency 5

Ayle. Ayle Cross. Ballykiveen. Ballykiveen Lower. Ballyhane East. Ballyhane West. Ballyhane. Clonganhue.

Please meet at Ayle School at 10am.

The contact person for this area is Dan Ryan (P) 087 2481685.


Constituency 6

Cappagh Lower. Philipstown. Knockane. Greenfields. Leenane. Crossayle. Chadville.

Please meet at The Resource Centre at 10am.

The contact person in this area is Eugene O'Meara 087 2624813.

