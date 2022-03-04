Antenatal classes at Tipperary University Hospital can now be booked online

Tipperary University Hospital can confirm that online booking is now available for antenatal classes for all women and their partners attending the hospital's Maternity Unit.

The antenatal education team of midwives, women’s health physiotherapists and maternity dietician have been working through the Covid-19 pandemic on adapting to online classes rather than in person. It is expected that the online booking system will make it easier for women and their partners to register for a class that suits them.

The Department has also added a new early pregnancy class for women between 13 and 20 weeks of pregnancy offering information on keeping well for mum and baby during pregnancy, focusing on healthy eating and exercise with a dietician and women’s health physiotherapist available to answer your questions. The hospital is encouraging all women attending the maternity unit to register for this class.

An additional 4 week course of antenatal classes for the later stages of pregnancy (30 – 32 weeks onwards) is available to all women and their partners. The aim of this course is to prepare families for labour and birth as well as the early days of parenting.

All parents attending Tipperary University Hospital for their maternity care are very welcome to join the classes even if it is not their first experience of labour and birth.