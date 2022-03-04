Search

04 Mar 2022

Antenatal classes at Tipperary University Hospital can now be booked online

Tipperary University Hospital

Reporter:

Aileen Hahesy

04 Mar 2022 11:01 AM

Tipperary University Hospital can confirm that online booking is now available for antenatal classes for all women and their partners attending the hospital's Maternity Unit.

 The antenatal education team of midwives, women’s health physiotherapists and maternity dietician have been working through the Covid-19 pandemic on adapting to online classes rather than in person. It is expected that the online booking system will make it easier for women and their partners to register for a class that suits them.

 The Department has also added a new early pregnancy class for women between 13 and 20 weeks of pregnancy offering information on keeping well for mum and baby during pregnancy, focusing on healthy eating and exercise with a dietician and women’s health physiotherapist available to answer your questions. The hospital is encouraging all women attending the maternity unit to register for this class.

An additional 4 week course of antenatal classes for the later stages of pregnancy (30 – 32 weeks onwards) is available to all women and their partners. The aim of this course is to prepare families for labour and birth as well as the early days of parenting.

 All parents attending Tipperary University Hospital for their maternity care are very welcome to join the classes even if it is not their first experience of labour and birth.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media