Clonmel's Mayor appeals for financial support for Ukrainian people in time of crisis

"In light of the humanitarian crisis currently occurring in Ukraine, I am appealing as Mayor to the citizens of Clonmel to support the Ukrainian people in this time of unprecedented crisis by way of a donation to the Mayor's Ukrainian Relief Fund, which I’ve just established," says District Mayor Michael Murphy.
"Every cent raised from this fund will be donated to organisations who are working on the ground with emergency teams in the Ukraine or in bordering countries and can make a speedy and meaningful humanitarian difference.
"If you would like to make a donation to this fund, the bank account details are as follows;
IBAN IE97 BOFI 9060 0526 2579 71
BIC BOFIIE2D
"Alternatively, contributions can be sent to Clonmel Borough District Council, Civic Offices, Tipperary County Council, Clonmel Co Tipperary and marked Mayor’s Ukranian Relief Fund.
"Give what you can to make a big difference to the ordinary, blameless people caught up in the horror of this war and let them know that Clonmel is with you," stated Cllr Murphy.
