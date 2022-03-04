Search

04 Mar 2022

Clonmel's Mayor appeals for financial support for Ukrainian people in time of crisis

Every cent raised will be donated to organisations working on the ground

Ukraine crisis

"Give what you can to make a big difference to the ordinary, blameless people caught up in the horror of this war and let them know that Clonmel is with you," says District Mayor Michael Murphy

Reporter:

Reporter

04 Mar 2022 6:56 PM

Email:

ewynne@nationalist.ie

"In light of the humanitarian crisis currently occurring in Ukraine, I am appealing as Mayor to the citizens of Clonmel to support the Ukrainian people in this time of unprecedented crisis by way of a donation to the Mayor's Ukrainian Relief Fund, which I’ve just established," says District Mayor Michael Murphy. 
"Every cent raised from this fund will be donated to organisations who are working on the ground with emergency teams in the Ukraine or in bordering countries and can make a speedy and meaningful humanitarian difference.

"If you would like to make a donation to this fund, the bank account details are as follows;

IBAN IE97 BOFI 9060 0526 2579 71
BIC BOFIIE2D

"Alternatively, contributions can be sent to Clonmel Borough District Council, Civic Offices, Tipperary County Council, Clonmel Co Tipperary and marked Mayor’s Ukranian Relief Fund.

"Give what you can to make a big difference to the ordinary, blameless people caught up in the horror of this war and let them know that Clonmel is with you," stated Cllr Murphy.

PICTURES: Tipperary cottage renovation has featured on RTÉ's hit series Home of the Year

Wow!

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media