More than 30 entries for St Patrick's Day parade in Tipperary's largest town

Above: Looking forward to the parade in Clonmel on St Patrick’s Day are, from left, St Patrick’s Day committee members Pat English, Aidan Fennessy, Michelle Aylward, District Mayor Michael Murphy, parade grand marshal Danny Carroll and Carol Creighton. Picture: John D Kelly

More than 30 groups have already registered to take part in the St Patrick's Day Parade in Clonmel.

Entries have been received from Clonmel Junction Arts Festival, the Tipperary Museum of Hidden History, Applefest and many more groups and organisations.

The parade will start at 3pm and follow the normal route through the town centre.

Bunting has already been displayed along the route.

The organisers are grateful to the many shops for their themed window displays.

Danny Carroll, Clonmel's Mr Music Man, is the grand marshal for the parade, which is the first to be held in three years and promises to be a very special celebration of the national holiday.

There's still time to register your interest to take part in the parade on the Tipperary Chamber website or by emailing carol.creighton@tipperarycoco.ie