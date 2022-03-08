Search

08 Mar 2022

UPDATE: St Patrick's Day organisers in Tipperary to display the flag of Ukraine

Well done!

Tipperary Town Centre

Tipperary Town

Reporter:

Reporter

08 Mar 2022 2:00 PM

Email:

news@nationalist.ie

Plans for St Patrick’s Day in Tipperary Town are progressing following several community meetings.

The event is scheduled to start at 12.30pm and run until 3.30pm on March 17.

The theme is a family fun day and will feature live music, a DJ, Irish music and dancing, displays from SEMRA, Tipperary Scouts, Red Cross and Tipperary Fire Service, a Credit Union Colouring competition, a sensory corner, a kids activity corner, food offerings and a guest appearance by St Patrick.

The organisers also intend to display the flag of Ukraine in addition to the Irish national flag to show solidarity to the people of Ukraine. 

The event will take place in the Market Yard in Tipperary Town. Stevie O'Donnell will be the MC on the day and the event will be Live Streamed throughout on Tipperarytown.ie Facebook Page

The Tipperary Festival event is led by Tipperary town Chamber of Commerce and a final planning meeting will be held next Wednesday at 7pm in the Porter House and the organisers say all are welcome.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media