UPDATE: St Patrick's Day organisers in Tipperary to display the flag of Ukraine

Tipperary Town
Plans for St Patrick’s Day in Tipperary Town are progressing following several community meetings.
The event is scheduled to start at 12.30pm and run until 3.30pm on March 17.
The theme is a family fun day and will feature live music, a DJ, Irish music and dancing, displays from SEMRA, Tipperary Scouts, Red Cross and Tipperary Fire Service, a Credit Union Colouring competition, a sensory corner, a kids activity corner, food offerings and a guest appearance by St Patrick.
The organisers also intend to display the flag of Ukraine in addition to the Irish national flag to show solidarity to the people of Ukraine.
The event will take place in the Market Yard in Tipperary Town. Stevie O'Donnell will be the MC on the day and the event will be Live Streamed throughout on Tipperarytown.ie Facebook Page
The Tipperary Festival event is led by Tipperary town Chamber of Commerce and a final planning meeting will be held next Wednesday at 7pm in the Porter House and the organisers say all are welcome.
