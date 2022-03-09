Carrick-on-Suir students do their bit for Ukraine relief effort

Pictured above are Comeragh College and Scoil Mhuire TY students packing donated clothes, blankets, toiletries and medical supplies at Carrick-on-Suir's Nano Nagle Community Resource Centre last Thursday, March 3 for transportation to Ukraine and Poland by the Stand with Ukraine - Co. Tipperary group. Also pictured is Comeragh College teacher Brian Gallagher.
More photos of students helping to pack donations for the Stand with Ukraine-Co. Tipperary group appeal are published in this week's edition of The Nationalist now in local shops.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.