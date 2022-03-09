Collections for Ukrainian Relief Fund to be held in Clonmel

A collection in aid of the Ukrainian Relief Fund will be held at five locations around Clonmel this Thursday, March 10.
The fundraiser has been organised by Clonmel Rotary Club to provide funds for the people impacted by the war in Ukraine.
“This is a very worthy cause that we hope will be well supported by the people of Clonmel,” said Rotary President, Michael O’Malley. The collection will run from 10am to 6pm at two locations at the Showgrounds shopping centre; at the Post Office; at Clonmel Credit Union near the former museum; and on O’Connell Street outside Dealz. “We are confident that the people of Clonmel will respond in a generous manner to aid the Ukrainian people during such a difficult time,” Mr O’Malley added.
