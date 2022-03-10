Medieval discovery in Fethard

The Fethard Historical Society has pleaded with Tipperary County Council to ensure that a medieval mill is used for community purposes.

The mill, located on the south of the impressive medieval wall of the town, is owned by the authority and is for sale at the moment. Locals are hoping that the site will be retained for community purposes.

Fethard Historical Society has appealed to council officials to consider a community purchase of the property which they believe could not only enhance the medieval infrastructure of the town but could also hold the key to resolving a flooding issue that has troubled the town for years.

POTENTIAL

“We believe the council could work with the community to realise the potential of this mill. It could be a local asset. Hopefully the council will assist in a community purchase of the mill,” said Alan Moore of the Fethard Historical Society.

A spokesperson for Tipperary County Council said that the property was currently for sale with John Stokes, auctioneer and that any group was entitled to make a submission to the auctioneer and all submissions would receive due consideration.

The council-owned depot at the mill on the south side of Watergate Bridge in the Valley, Fethard, which is for sale, is much older than previously thought.

Long thought to date from Victorian times, the mill turns out to incorporate stonework from the late 1500s including a wonderfully preserved medieval window which are incredibly rare in Ireland according to archaeologist, Barry O’Reilly.

EXCITING DISCOVERY

The medieval window was only recently discovered and it is an exciting find.

“Its survival is all the more astonishing, particularly in a busy urban setting. The building has been preserved by decades of council ownership,” said Mary Hanrahan, Chairperson of Fethard Historical Society.

Members believe that the preservation of the mill building would greatly enhance the list of heritage structures in the town and could also play an important role in solving a flooding problem.



MEDIEVAL WINDOW

“Adjacent to the medieval window is the beautiful stone arch of the millrace through which the torrent of water rushed to drive the millwheel. This arch led the high pressure water across the road in a tunnel and then back into the Clashawley River. The Fethard Historical

Society believe that the arch and tunnel could now be opened to act as a relief valve in times of flood. Together with the unblocking of the famous “fifth arch” at the other side of Watergate Bridge these works of restoration could go a long way to reducing the amount of concrete, dredging and civil engineering works that are now being proposed by the Office of Public Works,” said Alan Moore.

COMMUNITY PURPOSE

Holding the mill for community purposes would allow the OPW explore those options he maintained. Members believed using the mill site combined with making an archway out of the flat shaped Abbeymill footbridge further downstream could be of huge value when it came to resolving the flooding issue.



PRECIOUS INTERFACE

“Fethard is fortunate to have one of the most precious and beautiful urban/rural interfaces in Ireland at the medieval wall and if we don’t hold on to the mill we will lose not only a very important medieval structure but will miss out on a great opportunity to solve the flooding in the area,” said Alan Moore.

Mary Hanrahan said that Fethard has an outstanding record of restoration and re-use of heritage structures which include the Abymill Theatre, the Town Hall and the Convent Hall.



REGENERATION

“This heritage-led regeneration has been loyally and financially supported over the years by the council and is the reason that Fethard now features as a template for urban renewal in Ireland. More projects are in the pipeline, including the former Convent and this exceptional mill might make a wonderful hub for the Greenway or perhaps a holiday let for the Irish Landmark Trust. As a direct result of this discovery, a new initiative is being set up by the Fethard and Killusty Community Council to address dereliction and opportunity,” said Mary Hanrahan.



To read more, go online and see the detailed description in the National Inventory of Architectural Heritage. The mill’s reference is via the National Monuments Service heritage

browser: www.archaeology.ie TS070-040112.